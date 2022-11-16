The Manhattan city government has received the highest mark for its 2021 audit.
Finance director Rina Neal, presented the audit results Tuesday to city commissioners. An audit is an official financial examination of an organization.
The finance department worked with AGH (Allen, Gibbs and Houlik, L.C.) CPAs and Advisors from Wichita to prepare the information. BT&Co P.A. from Topeka conducted the audit.
“The fiscal year 2021 financial statements were presented fairly,” said Emily Sheldon, manager of BT&Co.
In 2021, the city had a total of $10.1 million in federal expenditures. The money relates to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Treasury, National Science Foundation, and others.
Two major areas were the Airport Improvement Program ($2.96 million) and the COVID-19 Coronavirus Relief Fund ($5.2 million), totaling $8.18 million, or 81%, of the total federal expenditures.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked if the audit has anything to do with the city’s bond ratings.
Neal said it does, and investors look at financial statements, compare current balances, and have different methods that they use to calculate credit worthiness. She said the new credit rating will come out sometime next week or the week after Thanksgiving.
Neal said administrators are already preparing for the 2022 audit by meeting with departments to discuss grants received and implementing software that will help with the calculations.