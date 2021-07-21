The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday designated a small group of homes north of Lee Elementary School as a local historic district.
Two residents nominated 11-home neighborhood because of what they said was its significance as an example of mid-century modern/post-war architecture and cohesive design. The Historic Resources Board recommended commissioners designate the neighborhood as historic because of these characteristics.
When a place goes on the local historic register, the historic resources board has authority to review and approve or deny proposed modifications to properties in the district, according to a city memo. A local district does not qualify the properties for tax incentives related to historic preservation.
Property owners Colene Lind and Rex Fowles of 2048 Hunting Ave. nominated the neighborhood for historic designation. Via Zoom, Lind told the board her and Fowles’ intent is to preserve history and not to restrict property owners, including the 108-year-old Acacia fraternity house at 2005 Hunting Ave.
Mayor Wynn Butler said his basic concern was, if the fraternity wanted to renovate its building to “bring it to standards that make sense today” or improve the parking situation for fraternity members, he felt a historic designation to the neighborhood “would hinder their ability to do that.”
Butler and three other commissioners voted in favor of the measure. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl was the only dissenting vote; he said the potential district did not meet enough of the listed criteria for historic designation, and that barely 50% of the residents in the neighborhood voiced support for the designation.
“I totally agree with the idea of individual houses and people applying for historic designation,” Hatesohl said. “But the main thing is the (Historic Resources Board) findings. They’re just not enough for me.”
The Historic Resources Board lists several criteria a neighborhood or potential district must meet before being considered for local historic designation, including cultural significance or noteworthy residents. Hatesohl said the neighborhood only met four of ten criteria for historic designation in the application. He said if 90% of neighborhood residents signed on to the idea and 90% of the historic criteria were met, “this would be a total no-brainer.”
