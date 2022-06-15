Administrators have proposed a Manhattan city government budget for 2023 that would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 9.2%.
But city commissioners said in a work session Tuesday that they wanted to trim that back by possibly using federal money to supplement the budget.
Under the administrators’ proposal, the property tax rate would be 53.004 mills, up from 52.143 in 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in taxes during 2022 would pay $654.83 for a $107,430 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Manhattan went up 7.43%, according to the county. That is an increase of $55.19, or 9.2%.
A property owner’s bill also includes mill levies from the county government and school district.
City commissioners blamed the proposed increase on additional funding requests by Riley County Police Department.
Last month, the police board published a 2023 budget of $25.05 million for RCPD, an increase of $1.98 million, or 8.59%, from 2022. Once the board sets the budget, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget, and the county pays 20%.
According to meeting documents, the estimated amount of property taxes generated would be $33.74 million in 2023, an increase of $2.5 million from 2022. The RCPD fund represents $1.69 million of that increase.
At Tuesday’s work session, commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to keep the mill levy flat and expects the city to absorb the costs of the increased expenses.
“Any increase in the police budget is going to decrease — if we want to have a flat mill levy — somebody else’s budget in the city,” Butler said. “That’s the dilemma, and I think with a little bit of work, especially with American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA), we can probably resolve that.”
Commissioner John Matta agreed.
“I can’t be raising the mill levy after the new sales tax, given all that ARPA and doing those increases,” Matta said.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he wants to use ARPA money to cover the gap for the mill levy. He said because the law board is composed of county and city officials as well as members of the public, it’s nobody’s responsibility to keep that budget under control, and some taxpayers think it’s getting to be too much.
“I think the only gripe I usually have is the end of the year, we weren’t able to hire as many people, we weren’t able to do this, we have access to funds, and now we got to spend it before the end of the year,” Hatesohl said.
Mayor Linda Morse said the police department has not been given money because the city and county chose not to assist them in recovering revenue loss.
“I think we have a great law enforcement program here, and we have ARPA money that we are making a lot of the city budget whole, and it’s a matter of how we choose to arrange the checkers on the board,” Morse said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said if the city uses ARPA money for the police department, it’s a one-time use, and if it’s spread out over the coming years, there still might be other community needs. “I think there is more discussion to have before we dive too far deep into giving RCPD all the money for the next three or four years,” Reddi said.
The city received $6.3 million in May 2021 in federal coronavirus-relief funds and another $6.3 million on Monday.
ARPA funds are intended to replace lost revenue ($10 million) related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining $2.7 million would available for other community needs, which city officials haven’t identified. The city has three to four years to spend the money.
Reddi asid she wants to hold off on deciding how the extra money should be spent. She would like to see whether organizations get more money from the state. She said there needs to be a process in place to allocate it appropriately.
Butler asked whether the money could be used lower the property tax rate. Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager, advised against using one-time money to lower the mill levy, because the mill levy will rise back up.
Butler suggested using the money to take care of street projects. Matta also said the complaints he hears most from citizens are property taxes and streets.
“I just think your general citizen or taxpayer (will be) saying, you know, “What are you doing? You’re using my taxes, you’re not getting my potholes fixed and you’re giving away $2.6 million,’” Matta said.
Morse agrees that city streets are a need, but there are other things to consider that were lost during COVID.
Rebbecca Doehling, city operations and budget manager, said staff members made changes in the capital improvement program to better align with the city’s strategic plan. Changes made to the capital improvement program (CIP) are projects of $50,000 or more that are considered actual improvement programs. They took out vehicles and equipment from the CIP, and those are now addressed in the internal service fund. Doehling said IT has also been removed from CIP.
The city also went through projects, determined the most important to least important, and put them in mission-critical, service-critical and program-critical categories.
Mission-critical are projects that have regulatory or compliance requirements. Service-critical are services that would no longer be provided as they currently exist. Doehling said program-critical would mean if eliminated, the service would be offered in a different capacity.
Hilgers said the CIP shows what is needed and what projects are on the horizon. He said those projects don’t just happen.
“If there’s a willingness and a desire from the commission to move forward with those, then we’ll need to identify and generate revenue,” Hilgers said. “If that revenue isn’t identified or generated, those things just move back.”
The city currently has $337.5 million in debt, which has increased by $14.7 million since the end of 2021. The debt increase is because of the temporary notes to fund the Aggieville improvements, airport runway, joint maintenance facility, levee improvements and the North Campus Corridor.
The city’s remaining debt capacity is $26.5 million. Nearly half of the debt ($153 million) is in general obligation/temporary notes. Hilgers said the city will peak in 2025 with debt and then it will start to come back down. He said the $337 million would roll out over the next 10-15 years.
“Our debt will come down, and it is manageable to the point where we’ve stressed it and made sure that the sales tax, the state grants, the benefit districts, all of those different revenue streams that come in to help with our debt, we can manage it,” Hilgers said.
Commissioners took no action at the meeting.