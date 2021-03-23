Rina Neal is the new finance director for the city of Manhattan.
“I appreciate the opportunity to lead an amazing and talented finance team, whose main goal is to be of service to the organization and the community,” Neal said.
Neal replaces Tammy Galvan, interim finance director. Galvan will remain in her position as human resources director.
City manager Ron Fehr made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
“We are excited to have Rina Neal step up as our new director of finance,” Fehr said.
Neal, who served as assistant director of finance before, has worked for the city for 19 years; she joined the city in 2002 as a senior accountant. A Junction City native, Neal serves on the USD 475 Board of Education.