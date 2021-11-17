Brandon Keazer has been promoted to director of the Manhattan Regional Airport.
Keazer, who had been assistant director since 2015, said in a written statement that he’s excited for the opportunity.
“The airport has gone through a lot of changes over the last six years,” he said. “We completed a terminal expansion project, started accepting larger commercial aircraft, and made significant security requirement updates. Those changes were challenging and provided good experience to help me prepare for the future. I look forward to continuing my working relationship with staff, tenants, and airport stakeholders.”
City manager Ron Fehr announced the promotion Monday.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Brandon’s experience, expertise, and capabilities,” he said. “His knowledge of our airport, the city government organization, and the region in general are great strengths and will allow for a seamless transition. Clearly as Assistant Airport Director for more than six years, Brandon has prepared for this next level and we are excited to have him advance his career with us.”
Keazer has more than 12 years of airport experience, with the majority of that time spent specializing in airport operations and management. Previously, Keazer worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA), first serving as a sergeant in the police and fire department then transitioning to airport operations. While at MTAA, he completed the American Association of Airport Executives Airport Certified Employee and Airport Security Coordinator certifications.
Keazer was born in Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University with his bachelor’s degree in 2007.
Keazer is replacing Jesse Romo, who left to serve as director of airports for the Wichita city government. His last day with the Manhattan airport was Friday.