Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday expressed interest in having a new parking garage in Aggieville be self-funded through user fees.
City officials discussed possible management and operation options for the parking situation in Aggieville once construction on a new garage begins in December.
The $13.8 million garage will be in the lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue, and it is expected to include about 450 parking spaces.
As construction in the area goes on, officials anticipate temporarily losing 147 parking spaces.
It will cost about $500,000 annually to operate and maintain parking in the district, a city memo said. Options to cover this cost include using city general funds, establishing a business improvement district or assessing user-based fees.
Commissioners said they would prefer maintenance costs to rely on parking fees as much as possible to avoid dipping into the general fund.
“Our goal should be for this to create enough revenue to pay for this on its own,” Mayor Usha Reddi said. “One key point (that was) made is K-State charges for everything, and I think that’s where we are at right now. This is an expensive garage, but we also want Aggieville businesses to be successful. This is to take care of some of the parking limitations, so they can have more events and more activities there without having to worry about parking.”
With construction on the garage expected to be completed in 12 months, Andrew Vidor, director of planning with Walker Consultants, suggested adding restrictions to parking in the area, such as extending the parking limit in on-street and off-street stalls to three hours and introducing a permit program that would exempt Aggieville employees and residents from the time limits.
“We want to be mindful of the impacts to Aggieville and the Aggieville businesses during construction by trying to limit the impacts and frustrations that may come with that,” Vidor said. “... To address that, we want to make sure those on-street spaces have a little big longer length of stay for those that might be going to dinner in one location and possibly going for dessert.”
The consulting group also suggested prohibiting parking overnight in Aggieville lots and City Park, but this would not apply to adjacent neighborhood streets. Enforcement would be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
As for maintaining the garage once completed, the consulting team said the city should implement a technology system to track and take payments.
The consultants suggested adding “parking ambassadors” who would not only enforce parking rules but also educate the community on the new rules and program.
Officials estimated funding for that personnel would cost between $88,000 and $155,000. The technology alone, which could be through meters, stalls or a mobile app that tracks how long someone is parked and take payments, will cost about $1.06 million to implement.
Some Aggieville business owners previously expressed that not having some form of free parking in the district could deter potential customers from stopping by for a quick shopping trip or to pick up food, so commissioners suggested a few minutes of free parking so patrons could grab something and go without hassle.
Ordinances related to parking will need to be updated based on the commissioners’ comments, so a draft of revised ordinances will be presented in the coming months.