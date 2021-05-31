Despite a cool, cloudy sky, visitors trickled into City Park Pool on Saturday as it opened for the first time since 2019.
The City Park and Northview pools opened Saturday after a season when the city government closed all pools because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CiCo Pool will not reopen this year because officials didn’t believe they could prepare all of the pools for the summer.
It was around 55 degrees in Manhattan when the gates opened at 1 p.m., and both pools closed early at 3 p.m. City pools are not open typically if the temperature is below 70 degrees on a cloudy day or 75 degrees on a sunny day, but were open for two hours on opening day.
Crystal Martinez and her six children, some of the first to enter the City Park water park, were still excited to hop in. She said her kids were most excited for the “toilet bowl” feature.
“We had a countdown on the calendar for this,” Martinez said. “Even though it’s not the best day, they haven’t been to a pool in a year.”
Randi Clifford, director of recreation for Manhattan Parks and Recreation, said they expected a slower opening day because of the weather, but the department was looking forward to bringing back a traditional piece of summer.
“These are all things that are an important part of the summer experience for a lot of families,” Clifford said. “Hopefully this will signal to some people that we’re trying to go down that road to normalcy.”
He said last year’s closures did not have a significant financial impact. While they did not make any money from admission, they also had few costs because they didn’t have to pay lifeguards or some of the other maintenance costs.
“Most of our costs for the season are staffing costs, and we didn’t have any of those costs,” Clifford said.
Clifford said some former employees lost the chance last year to maintain some of their training and lifeguard certifications, so the reopening was a chance for them to get back to that.
He said water parks should be a safe summer activity because they are outdoors at places that are regularly sanitized already, but staff will monitor crowds throughout the season and encourage people to space out.
“We feel like this will be a safe opportunity for people,” Clifford said.
Martinez said her children, ranging in age from 6 to 14, view some of the pandemic-era precautions as normal and said she was glad to give them a taste of pre-pandemic life.
“It feels good to let them be kids and not be so fearful of everything, of being close to people,” she said.