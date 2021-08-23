Labrador retriever Gabby leaps into City Park Pool with owners Steve, center left, and Connie Bietau during the season’s closing “PetPoolooza” event Saturday afternoon. Dogs of all breeds came to swim and socialize with their furry counterparts.
Labrador retriever Gabby shakes off water at the City Park pool during the season's closing "Pet Poolooza" event Saturday afternoon. Dogs of all breeds came to swim and socialize with other furry counterparts.
People and their dogs are reflected in a window at the City Park pool for the season's closing "Pet Poolooza" event Saturday afternoon. Dogs of all breeds came to swim and socialize with other furry counterparts.
Cade Westfahl and golden retriever Arlo swim in the City Park pool for the season's closing "Pet Poolooza" event Saturday afternoon. Dogs of all breeds came to swim and socialize with other furry counterparts.
A dog shakes off water after exiting the City Park pool during the season's closing "Pet Poolooza" event Saturday afternoon. Dogs of all breeds came to swim and socialize with other furry counterparts.
Before Manhattan’s waterparks go on “paws” for the year, some of its furry residents got a chance to go for a swim.
The annual PetPoolooza was Saturday, marking the end of the season for city pools. Sydni Baker, aquatics recreation specialist for Manhattan Parks and Recreation, said PetPoolooza is one of her favorite days of the year and she can tell the dogs are excited, too.
“They cannot wait to get into the facility,” Baker said. “They’re at the door champing at the bit.”
Austin Wilcox said he has brought his golden retriever Miller to the event several times, and Miller seemed to know he was going to get to swim.
“It’s his favorite thing to do,” Wilcox said. “He was fired up as I was driving into the parking lot.”
Wilcox said Miller enjoys swimming in the Kansas River, but he appreciates the city offering a safe place for Miller to dive in.
“It’s nice they opened up this one for the day,” he said. “Not everyone has their own pool, and the Kansas River has a current.”
Although Courtney Diehl’s dog Wally is a less experienced swimmer, she said he enjoys the wading pool at Woof’s Play and Stay.
“He loves the water,” she said. “He jumps right in. He wasn’t ready to not be able to touch the ground.”
She said Wally also loves being around people, and she had fun seeing the other dogs playing in the water.
“We’ve been waiting for it all summer,” Diehl said.
Baker said the day is a bit of a “free-for-all” but inviting the dogs makes for a fun end to the summer.
“It’s a great way to get everybody outside one more time,” she said.
The event also served as a fundraiser for the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Baker said she was happy to partner with them because of the important role they play in the parks and recreation department.
“They’re an important part of our operations in terms of making sure we have safe animals,” Baker said. “They’re a big part of Manhattan in general and of the pet community in Manhattan.”