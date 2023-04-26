The Manhattan city government plans to make tweaks to three advisory boards as officials continue their goal of cleaning up rules.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday discussed potential changes to the Airport Advisory Board, Code Appeals Board and Housing Appeals Board.
City administrators are recommending the Airport Advisory Board meets quarterly in the future instead of monthly. Commissioners also wanted to address the makeup of the board.
The airport board has 11 members — six at-large and one representative each selected by Fort Riley, Kansas State University, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Junction City and Pottawatomie County Commission. The board rules require that two of the members are active pilots.
Commissioner Wynn Butler suggested dedicating two spots to Manhattan residents.
Ogden resident Kirk Crabtree said he wanted to see a dedicated Ogden position since it is a regional airport.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said he wasn’t sure about a dedicated position, but he did encourage Ogden residents to apply to the board. Two at-large terms expire in June.
Administrators also want to simplify the board’s function and purpose in the city ordinance.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said administrators will take the proposal back to the airport board in July, and the commission would consider approving the changes in the fall.
The changes for the code and housing appeals boards are similar.
The city plans to accurately reflect the boards’ names in the ordinance; Code Appeals Board is currently “Board of Appeals,” and Housing Appeals Board is “Appeals Board.”
Administrators also plan to add bylaws for both boards for the first time as well as eliminate on-site meetings for both. For on-site meetings, the boards would meet at the site of whatever was being appealed.
In recent months, the commission has conducted a review of existing city boards and committees.
The biggest change so far involved dissolving the social services and special alcohol advisory boards after commissioners said the boards duplicated services with a handful of agencies applying for funding from both boards.
The former two boards reviewed applications from service agencies and recommended which should receive funding from the annual city budget. The new Community Support Fund Advisory Board will serve the same purpose.
The nine-member board hasn’t held its first meeting. No members are listed on the board’s webpage.
Tourism strategic plan
Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, spoke to the commission about how the chamber has spent the past six to seven months working on a strategic plan.
Smith said the chamber wanted to examine the tourism mission with former tourism director Karen Hibbard retiring from the role. He said the chamber had two tourism directors in 44 years.
“(The plan) is not super specific, and that’s on purpose,” Smith said. “It’s more giving a big picture, so that the new director can hit the ground running, and know what the community expectations are, what the organizational expectations are.”
The chamber hired Rudloff Solutions and Young Strategies to develop five strategic objectives: marketing and media relations, group business development, product development of “The Manhattan Experience,” hospitality industry workforce and advocacy for the local travel industry.
Smith noted that part of the plan will involve performing an analysis of Manhattan’s performance venues and public facilities as well as a competitive sports assessment after the city government built new indoor recreation facilities.
He said performance venue analysis would continue a discussion on how to replace Country Stampede, the longtime summer country music festival that left Manhattan for Topeka in 2019. Stampede officials attributed the move to financial reasons after holding the festival at Tuttle Creek State Park for the first 23 years.
“It’s important that people know we haven’t just forgotten it, and that we continue to look at those options,” Smith said.