City officials plans to start construction of the Aggieville parking garage in October or November.
Commissioners also signaled approval for improvements in the area around Laramie Street from North Manhattan Avenue to 14th Street. These improvements include water, sewer and stormwater replacements and upgrades, officials said.
Commissioners did not formally vote on the issue, instead giving feedback to city administrators to continue to move the project forward.
The $13.8 million garage is slated to go in the lot next to Rally House.
Officials indicated it would finish in late 2021 if it starts in October or November.
The commission favored an open structure concept for the garage, meaning upper levels of the garage would have open air with no windows.
Commissioners also discussed the Alley in the Ville, a signature place where people can go to take pictures.
“I really am intrigued ... with what we are doing with the alleys,” said mayor Usha Reddi. “... The vision for that is to have a lot more people walking through there, becoming a place where you want to take pictures and make it more memorable than what it is. So I’m looking forward to that piece as well.”
The total cost of the portions of the Aggieville project discussed Tuesday is $16.7 million, according to a city memo. Local engineering firm Olsson is the design consultant.
The parking garage also will hold space for the Riley County Police Department.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said this presentation was delayed for about two months.
“We’ve delayed this just given circumstances,” Hilgers said. “But there’s interest. They’d like to move forward.”
Tommy’s Express car wash
A Tommy’s Express car wash is coming to the west side of Manhattan.
The car wash will go in the Westloop Shopping Center, just east of the gas pumps at Dillon’s, said city manager Ron Fehr.
The vacant Commerce Bank location will be demolished to make way for the new car wash, Fehr said.
Despite concerns about increased and congested traffic in the area, the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the “Westloop planned unit development” to accommodate the car wash.
“I also don’t want this to end up like, what we see at, what we used to see at Starbuck’s down in Aggieville, where cars are just lined up one way or the other,” Reddi said. “Basically, I feel like it’s a safety hazard in a way.”
Applicant Kasey Graham spoke on behalf of Tommy’s Express.
“It’s a good and a bad,” Graham said about traffic. “It’s good that there’s a lot of traffic for the retailers, but it’s bad for the communities and vehicular movement that there is so much traffic in trying to get them through this area.”
He said it is an internal service road to the shopping center, not a connector road.
Graham said if it’s busy enough Tommy’s Express will deploy employees out to help direct the flow of traffic.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he liked the car wash and the idea Graham mentioned. He said, however, he doesn’t like out-of-town businesses like this taking away from local businesses.
“But that’s business,” he said. “As a capitalist, I’m okay with that. I would like our guys to have come up with a better technology so they can compete with this, and maybe they will at some point.”