The Manhattan city government will complete $60 million worth of street repair in 2021, double the amount spent in 2020.
“It’s going to be intense,” said Rob Ott, public works director.
Among the projects are full-depth replacement of concrete on Kimball Avenue from Candlewood Drive to Seth Child Road.
The city also will repair concrete on Walnut Drive, Todd Road from Hartford Road to Harry Road and at the intersection of Leon Ridge and Miller Parkway, among several other projects.
“I continue to advocate that we’ve got to continue to address our local streets,” Ott said. “I’m proud of how well we’ve done on our major streets. Keeping local streets improved in front of people’s homes, I think, is important.”
Ott spoke to Manhattan city commissioners during Tuesday’s work session. Commissioners did not take action.
“Things seem to be looking up as far as spending the funds and getting all these various road projects fixed,” Mayor Wynn Butler said.
Additionally, Ott said he hopes more construction projects under the Safe Routes to School initiative begin in the fall; these projects include sidewalk modifications to Browning Avenue and Dickens Avenue near Marlatt Elementary and Hanly Street and Galloway Drive in the Northview area, among others.
“This program, again, we’re trying to address safety of that child and kind of remove them from the roadway,” Ott said.
Completed school-related projects include Wreath Avenue, 14th Street and College Heights Road pedestrian improvements.
There are 13 projects that are completed or in progress, Ott said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked Ott if some middle school sidewalks are eligible under the initiative; he said he had to check.
“It has a little bit to do with the age of the student,” Ott said.
Ott estimates the total initiative cost at around $750,000.
In 2016, voters approved an increase of 0.2% to local sales tax. Five percent of the generated money from the sales tax goes to the safe routes initiative with the rest designated for street maintenance. This tax has generated an estimated $2 million per year since 2016.
Grant dollars from the Kansas Department of Transportation also help pay for the school projects.