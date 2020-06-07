City playgrounds and park bathrooms are scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday, officials said Friday afternoon.
The park staff is working to remove fencing and placing caution signs to remind people they are using equipment at their own risk. Playground equipment, tables and benches are not sanitized, officials said.
Officials are encouraging mask-wearing at the playgrounds and parks, and people are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance.
Twin Oaks sports complex will have its first tournament June 12, and on June 15, reservation of fields opens.
Sunset Zoo also will reopen with limited services this week, officials said.
Officials are expecting to reopen City Park Splash Park the week of June 15. The reopen date is still to be determined for Blue Earth Plaza Splash Park, officials said. Pools will be closed for the season.
The Douglass Community Recreation Center is tentatively reopening with limited services the week of June 15. Fitness classes, basketball and the annex gym will resume and open later.