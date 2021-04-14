Get your swimsuits and pool towels ready. The Splash Park, Northview and City Park pools will open at full capacity May 29.
The Riley County Health Department is not requiring reduced capacity at the pools, said Vivienne Uccello, city public information officer. The pools will operate with enhanced health and cleaning protocols and procedures this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said. Uccello confirmed the opening date to The Mercury on Tuesday evening. The citywide mask mandate is set to expire May 16.
The CiCo Park Pool will not open this year, Uccello said. Although city officials indicated they would like to open that pool this summer, they said they won’t be able to prepare it in time.
“The city is facing staffing and infrastructure challenges in many departments, including the parks division technicians who are critical to opening and operating the pools’ water chemistry, pumps, filters and other components to ensure safe water multiple times a day,” city manager Ron Fehr said in February.
The closure is not a complete surprise. The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department first said in January it may not open the CiCo pool this summer.
Originally, the city anticipated an opening date for the pools of May 22, but Uccello clarified to The Mercury that date wasn’t completely finalized.
Last year, the city government closed the pools because of the coronavirus pandemic.