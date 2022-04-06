Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday approved moving forward with the Museum of Art and Light project despite questions emerging about its impact on historic aspects of downtown.
The commission unanimously overturned the Historic Resources Board’s denial of the planned museum.
In addition to disagreeing with the board’s view that the nonprofit museum would have a harmful effect on the Downtown Historic District, commissioners also cited that the $44 million museum would generate too much economic benefit to stop it now.
During its March 28 meeting, the board voted to deny the project 3-2, finding that the project, set to be built on Third Street between Houston and Pierre streets, would damage or destroy historic resources. Board members said they were concerned about the museum’s height relative to other buildings in the immediate area. Plans call for the museum to be 65 feet tall.
The board also said some of the building materials were incompatible with the other buildings. Materials developers plan to use are various panels with light and textured metal, wood planks, smooth limestone panels and a large amount of glass, which the historic resources board said is unlike the brick and limestone used throughout the historic district.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, appealed the decision to the commission, which had a public hearing Tuesday. For a successful appeal, the majority of the commission had to “find that there is no feasible and prudent alternative to construction of the Museum of Art and Light on the site” and that “the proposed project has included all possible planning to minimize harm to property resulting from such use,” according to meeting documents.
The museum would be on the same block as the old Sears building, 205 S. Fourth St., which is the historic property affected, and the parking lot on the north 300 block of Pierre Street. Developers plan to renovate the interior of the Sears building for the museum, which would also include a new building on a portion of the parking lot.
Ben Chmiel, Manhattan city long-range planner, presented the appeal. He concluded that carrying out specific and timely goals of the Downtown Tomorrow plan, and the economic benefit and vitality projected for downtown, the community and the region “far outweigh” the importance of more compatible design alternatives desired by the Historic Resources Board.
The three-story, 50,000-square-foot museum would have a mix of traditional and digital art. In the digital art portion of the museum — which would be in the Sears building — people would be able to look at, touch and set foot in art projections, with inspiration drawn from the immersive exhibits at Paris’ l’Atelier des Lumieres museum.
Officials project that 75,000 people will visit the museum annually. The Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated $23.5 million in annual impact to the community.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said economics carries the day. “We’ve had 22 years of that piece of ground sitting there with nobody having any bright ideas,” Hatesohl said. He said that people would check it out because of its interesting design.
Commissioner John Matta said city administrators did a good job on the report convincing him that there was no feasible alternative. “The other thing is there is a sense of urgency. I think the inflation factor is real, and we need to lock down contracts,” Matta said. “Also, the STAR bond situation makes it more of a sense of urgency and not wanting to delay.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed. But he wants the final plan to better address aspects of parking.
“We do have parking across the street; (there is) a parking garage down the street, which requires some walking,” Butler said. “Maybe in the final design, we can at least address the issue of handicap parking.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi noted the Historic Resources Board’s decision wasn’t unanimously.
“I’m comfortable with the decision to overturn it simply because that is a growth area. I think there’s a lot that can be done,” Reddi said. “I’m hoping more investment will mean more buildings that will look more inviting to Manhattan, and that’s where I stand on this.”
Mayor Linda Morse said the economic impact is compelling and that the city should take advantage of the opportunity.
“I think that our city staff has thoroughly reviewed this from the materials we’ve been provided,” Morse said. “I think we have conducted and performed a due diligence kind of review. I think we are minimizing harm to the downtown area.”
During the public hearing, some people advocated for the commission to agree with the board’s decision.
Calvin Emig, owner of the Brewer building, which houses Chapter 5 Yoga and other businesses directly to the east of the Sears building, spoke in support of the Historic Resources Board.
“I believe the developer has not used prudent judgment in some of their design and some of their research for the economic impact on the adjacent property owner,” Emig said. “I’m going to base that upon, I think there are other alternatives for the design of this particular building that limit the height and the overshadowing of (the Brewer building).”
Barbara Poresky of the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance disagreed with using the heights of other tall buildings such as the courthouse and Wareham building to justify the museum’s size.
She said the museum is three times as tall as the JJ Marshall building, which houses Pool House Kitchen and Bar and other businesses and would be next door to the museum.
She said the staff report should have mentioned the importance of stair-stepping buildings in the district.
Linda Glasgow, president of the preservation alliance, said strives to make the building harmonious with the historic district is insignificant when considering the life of the building and the lasting impact on the historic district.
In a rebuttal to Chmiel’s statement, she said moving forward with a museum 22 years after the adoption of the Manhattan downtown plan is not considered timely. She said the applicant did not take into consideration that the historic board might find issues with the project.
“A feasible alternative is to pause and request small alterations, which we know are possible because the project was previously paused and redesigned with a location change,” Glasgow said. “We urge the applicant to follow up with the historic resources board’s offer of an expedited review process. The end result would surely be a distinctive building that is also greater in harmony with existing historic buildings.”
Jason Smith, president/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed with overturning the historic board’s decision, saying he was in support of what city staff said about not finding a feasible alternative.
“We believe that this facility has the opportunity to enhance the downtown district by creating additional commerce, visitors, as well as maintaining vibrancy in a district that continues to grow and prosper even in difficult economic times that we’re facing,” Smith said.
After approving moving forward with the project, commissioners gave initial approval to amending the downtown redevelopment district plan to include the museum.
The commission also approved a purchase agreement between the city government, Manhattan Town Center Mall, and the developers.
The DeBruyns will buy out the mall’s lease of the Town Pavilion parking lot on Third and Pierre at a cost of $1.8 million. The city government will then transfer the property to the developer.