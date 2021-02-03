AJ’s NY Pizzeria and Poolhouse Kitchen and Bar will soon offer outdoor platform dining to patrons.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved adding the platforms outside the establishments.
In August, commissioners approved platform-style dining outside seven restaurants in the downtown district for $250,000. There was enough money left over for one more, but the commission committed another $28,500 for another platform. That will bring the total platform cost to $278,500.
The platform at AJ’s will be about $31,000 and the one at Poolhouse will be about $28,000, said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
The platforms are paid for with the city’s economic development fund, but the projects could be eligible for coronavirus-relief funding.
“I would hopefully like to get reimbursed,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he thought this was a good use of economic development dollars.
“These platforms I think are helping everybody,” Butler said. “The businesses, the city, it’s sorta changed the atmosphere; down on Poyntz, some of the retailers said hey, they’re getting more business because people are on there and the weather has cooperated with us this winter.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she was worried about equitability as the city partnered with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce last year to give out loans to businesses that will have to be paid back, but with this project, businesses do not have to pay any money back; she said she wanted it to be more fair.
“The fairness issue has been bothering me for some time,” Reddi said. “Not that I don’t believe in downtown businesses, but I believe in all of the other businesses as well, and they had to apply for that money.”
Commissioner Linda Morse raised concerns about the platforms eliminating parking spots, but Hilgers suggested people park at the Manhattan Town Center if spots are taken.
Gina Scroggs, executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc., said there are 92 spaces available in the zones where platforms are downtown. There are 39 stalls covered by platforms right now. Another seven stalls will be covered once crews install the new platforms, Scroggs said.
AJ’s Pizzeria owner Adam Peyton said the restaurant is reconfiguring its parking lot and will add about three or four additional stalls.
Morse said she did not want to do any more platforms after these two.
“We’re getting requests to make up lost revenue every month from somebody and I’m not inclined to support more platforms after this,” Morse said.