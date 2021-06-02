Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a $15,000 feasibility study to examine creating an indoor pool.
Anderson Knight Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and aquatic company Counsilman-Hunsaker will complete the study for the city, which will outline a plan for the proposed site, location, cost and general layout.
Officials will begin the study likely in August and it will take about four to five months to complete, said Tracy Anderson, principal architect at Anderson Knight Architects.
Officials said similar documents typically cost $100,000-$120,000.
The city will use revenue from the state liquor tax to fund the study.
“But I think, (with) this kind of study, I hope they look into lifeguards, maintenance,” said commissioner Usha Reddi. “Indoor pools require different types of maintenance, humidity, water, all of these things. And one of the things we want to be cautious of is if our community uses it, what would the membership fee look like? Because that’s where we have to figure out operational costs. Building a structure is a little bit easier than the operational piece, which is ongoing.”
Anderson agreed with Reddi.
“You’re absolutely right, the study has to address all those things and that’s our intent to do,” he said. “We have to know what, when and how.”
Anderson told The Mercury on Wednesday that the study likely wouldn’t consider the recent-closed Natatorium as a place for an indoor pool. He said it would be complicated with K-State owning the property and the city government operating it.
“In the conversations our group has had initially, it’s never brought up that we would go in and study the likelihood of reopening the Natatorium,” he said.
Commissioners are not ruling out the prospect of covering a current city pool.
Mayor Wynn Butler asked Anderson about that possibility, and Anderson said the study will look into that.
The study will look into possible partnerships with K-State and USD 383 as well, officials said. Butler said he wanted the study to see if there’s a possibility of private donor funding to pay for the project.