A rectory and additional off-street parking are coming to the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center by August 2022.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of the rectory and parking at the center.
“I think this is a good arrangement because the development, the neighbors and traffic are all accommodated,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “It certainly is a busy, busy intersection.”
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Salina bought an apartment building at 1826 Anderson Ave., knocked it down and intends to construct this rectory and add off-street parking. The property is adjacent to St. Isidore’s at 711 Denison Ave. A rectory is typically where a priest lives, provided by a church organization.
“It’ll provide little if any impact on adjacent properties,” said Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development. “So it’s an adequate and proper use for the site, and it works well with the neighborhood.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi worried about drainage issues on the property, but Schwab Eaton, the entity that completed the civil engineering on the site, will add an underground water detention system on the property.
Officials did not present cost estimates on the St. Isidore’s project.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved amending an ordinance and the final development plan to allow for more window signs at businesses in the Westloop Shopping Center.
- Unanimously approved amending a planned unit development for the Bluemont Hotel in Aggieville to allow for alcohol sales in the ground floor commercial spaces available for lease.
- Discussed the proposed housing advisory board for the city. Commissioners indicated they wanted city administrators to launch a housing study as quickly as possible before formally creating the board. Commissioners also wanted to set up a timeline for the project. This housing advisory board aims to create “affordable” housing for workers, provide resources as well as maintain what’s being called “housing security.”