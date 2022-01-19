Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday set a March 1 public hearing for the expansion of the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the Museum of Art and Light.
The commission unanimously approved the public hearing date.
According to government documents, the three-story, 50,000-square-foot museum would be west of Manhattan Town Center on Third Street.
If approved, the STAR bond district would expand to include the proposed location of the museum.
Entities pay off STAR bonds, which the state issues for major commercial, entertainment and tourism areas, with sales tax revenue generated in a set district.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, want to use sales tax revenue from the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project. The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
The city government used the creation of the Flint Hills Discovery Center to gain state approval for STAR bonds, which the city paid off in 2021.
The proposed museum’s boundaries are Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north.
A map of the site shows that the museum will take up most of the area, but the building that houses Pool House Kitchen and Bar and other businesses; and the Town Pavilion building, which houses Chapter 5 Yoga and other businesses would remain.
The site includes the old Sears building at Fourth and Houston, currently owned by Icon Investments. That building and a small warehouse, also owned by Icon, would be demolished under this plan.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the DeBruyns are in negotiations with the city government and Manhattan Town Center to buy out the lease for the mall parking lot that sits within the museum boundary on Third between Houston and Pierre. The city government owns the land the mall sits on.
Hilgers said the DeBruyns are estimated to pay $1.8 million for the lease buyout.
“The city would then transfer the land,” Hilgers said. “In return, they would construct the art museum.”
Hilgers said there are still several agreements yet to come.
At the Museum of Art and Light, people would be able to look, touch and set foot in the art, with inspiration drawn from the immersive exhibits at Paris’ l’Atelier des Lumieres museum.
Organizers don’t expect the city government to operate or fund the museum.
Commissioner John Matta asked about the impact on property tax. City administrators indicated they will have the financial information at the March 1 hearing.
Mayor Linda Morse said the project will be a good tourism attraction. “We’ve been in a stagnant economy here, not a lot of new economic development,” she said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said this project is a decent return on investment. “I’m still optimistic that this will shake out to be a very good project,” he said.
Currently, the STAR boundaries are Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
The agenda documents, released late last week, revealed the new location for the museum.
When the DeBruyns first revealed the plan in May, the museum was set to go in the parking lot just southeast of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
However, those plans changed after city manager Ron Fehr said the DeBruyns heard opposition about parking and site location.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she is glad developers found an alternate location and looks forward to hearing more about the project at the public hearing.