A new primary care clinic, independent living apartment building and wellness center are coming to the Meadowlark Hills retirement community.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved amending the planned unit development for these three projects.
“I do think that more facilities for senior citizens are a win-win for our community,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “These are good additions to the Meadowlark complex.”
The clinic, at 7,000 square feet, will serve residents and the greater public aged 55 and older. Crews plan to construct the clinic at the southeast corner of the property. The primary care clinic will add more office space for staff; crews will add about 16 parking spaces.
Meadowlark Hills plans to complete another addition of 6,800 square feet in the future at the clinic.
Officials said the apartment complex will have 24 units on three floors and will go in the center of the property. It will require the removal of two duplexes.
The last of three projects is the addition of a wellness center, at 37,156 square feet, to the Bramlage House. It will have two floors and a fitness center and pool in it. Like residents, people aged 55 and older from the public can access this center too. In addition to the fitness gym and pool, the wellness center will include Parkinson’s and memory programs.
Crews will construct office spaces in all these new additions for residents as well.
Sarah Duggan, community relations director for Meadowlark, said staff are still working through details on the projects and hope to release more information to the public in the next week. She did not indicate any cost estimates Wednesday.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city, said crews hope to start on the primary care clinic this spring.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she thought these three projects made sense for the city.
“This is a group that’s growing in our community,” Reddi said.