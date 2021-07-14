Although the Manhattan City Commission is not necessarily married to the idea, commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a budget proposal that would result in a maximum 12.6% property tax bill increase for the average homeowner in 2022.
A change in Kansas law this year requires cities to notify the state if the proposed budget is above “revenue neutral.”
Commissioners approved a resolution 4-1 declaring their intent to levy a property tax rate above revenue neutral with a maximum levy of 54.914 mills during Tuesday’s meeting. Moving forward, the commission can decrease the mill levy, but they cannot increase it.
“The mill levy that is published for (the) public hearing has historically been lowered on final approval,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager.
City administrators proposed a 2022 property tax rate of 54.914 mills, an increase over the 2021 rate of 49.835. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home paying $573.10 in taxes during 2021 would pay $645.40 in 2022, an increase of $72.30 or 12.6%.
Mayor Wynn Butler voted against the measure.
“It’s too much, and I understand the logic, but that’s just outrageous, he said. “I got several emails on it today; people up in arms on that. That’s excessive.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl also indicated he won’t set one that high, but he voted in favor of the measure because of the new state law.
“We’ve always scaled it back,” Hatesohl said. “I have no intention on supporting a 54.914, but I’ll make the motion to do it tonight, but that doesn’t mean I support a five-mill increase.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she was OK with approving the resolution for the state’s purposes, but wanted to hear more about specific funds from the federal government during the coronavirus response before committing to a budget.
“I just need all those numbers to click into place to see what we want to do as far as our staff and hiring and making sure we are where we need to be,” Reddi said.
Among the reasons given by city administrators for the increase include a 2.378-mill increase over 2021 for the Riley County Police Department, a 0.182-mill increase for the Manhattan Library Fund and a 2.579-mill increase for city-supported services in 2022, officials said. The city is statutorily required to fund the combined 2.5 mill increase for the library and police department.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said almost the entire time he’s been a commissioner, he’s heard about how the city isn’t adequately funding its employees and services. He said he wants to pay the people and fund the city correctly.
“We blame flat sales tax,” Estabrook said. “We hear, ‘We need a reliable foundation to put that on.’ You say it about a million different ways, but we’re talking about paying for people with something that we can count on, which is property tax ...”
The extra step added by the state law has pushed back the timeline for the budget, which is usually completed in August. On Aug. 24, the commission will determine the budget for the Sept. 7 budget hearing.