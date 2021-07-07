A Wichita company is planning to build a new senior living facility in Manhattan.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved issuing up to $8 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) for the construction of up to three new independent senior living facilities at 4935 Colbert Hills Drive.
“We do have a need for such type of housing here in the city of Manhattan,” said commissioner Usha Reddi.
Foundation Park HomePlus, LLC will use the IRBs to acquire the 3.2-acre site to create three 12-bed “home-plus” facilities. Each will be 8,340 square feet with 12 single bedrooms.
Manhattan issues IRBs to entities for development to better the entire economy. Under an IRB, the city takes ownership of the property and leases it back to the entity, which makes the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds equal to the lease payments. The city doesn’t take on any of the debt.
“I think that this is a good economic development project,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “I know that our community’s adult care (facilities) at all the ranges are usually full. So when someone has to go to a nursing home, you have to wait. So I know that these rooms will be needed, and it is a need we have here.”
The facility will house an open kitchen, dining facilities, therapy room, salon, physical therapy room, a large living area and covered and wrap-around porches, among other amenities.
“Looks like an excellent project,” said mayor Wynn Butler. “Looking forward to seeing it getting completed.”
Foundation Park HomePlus will operate the adult home care facility with facilities licensed by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.
“We also are taking care of every type of resident within reason,” said Brian Warren, president of Foundation Properties. “We’re licensed by the state of Kansas as a home-plus. That allows us to have a small number, small footprint and we call it family-style care.”
Warren said the facility can accommodate those in assisted living, independent living, some in memory-care and short-term, skilled nursing care.
The company plans to hire 26 new employees in the first three years of opening. Average hourly wages range from $15-$50, officials said.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers and Warren told commissioners that the city and state governments are not giving the facility any tax exemptions.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Reviewed nonconformity definitions in the Manhattan Development Code. Nonconformity involves properties that don’t fit current zoning but did under older standards. The city wants to encourage — not penalize — legal nonconforming properties to get registered with the city.
- “This is not designed to go out and catch illegal folks. It’s really designed to support and prop up the legal, the nonconforming uses is how we’ve designed it,” said Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city government.
- Officials have been working with commissioners on this document for the past few months. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand. Commissioners did not take action on this item.
- Unanimously approved vacating a utility easement at 4513 Grande Bluffs Circle. The homeowner, Daniel Perry, wants to build a pool in the lot and the neighboring one, which he also owns. No one spoke during the public hearing for the easement.
- Discussed the water and wastewater master plan 2021 update. The commission did not vote on this item. Olsson prepared the plan for the city. The plan recommended the city implement several major transmission main improvements for water and wastewater storage.