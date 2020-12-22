Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday approved dividing lots in the flood-prone portion of the Plaza West Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Anderson Avenue and Seth Child Road.
There are no plans developed for the site yet, said Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development. The land is 12.68 acres.
ICON Investments, owned by Ward Morgan, acquired the property from Mark Samarrai, former owner. Morgan owns Midwest Dream Car Collection in the development area. Morgan is also the owner of CivicPlus in downtown Manhattan.
“I think consolidating these lots is a good deal,” said commissioner Wynn Butler. “As far as what ends up being put there, that’s something for discussion later.”
Crews demolished the La Hacienda and Golden Wok buildings earlier this year. Flooding in 2018 and 2011 destroyed buildings in the area. The owners are subject to all floodplain regulations, officials said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she was anxious to get this area redeveloped.
“I just want to be reassured ... as this develops, we’re not going to have to undergo high costs to protect this property because we’ve spent money on it already,” Morse said. “We have a levee we’re funding, and I’m going to be really cautious about any future, any kind of new floodplain measures that we have to take at the city expense.”
She said she appreciated the reassurances from Bunger and Rob Ott, public works director for the city.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she was glad the city was able to meet Tuesday morning to discuss this item.
Additionally, commissioners unanimously approved a cereal malt beverage license for Manhatchet, at 316 Poyntz Ave. The business has paid all fees of $225.
Commissioners met for less than half an hour Tuesday morning to approve these items, which would have been consent agenda items at the Jan. 5 meeting.
City administrators said the items needed approval before the end of the year, but did not make it on the Dec. 15 consent agenda. Commissioners agreed to a special meeting to vote on these two items.
“I appreciate the staff setting this up on such short notice to help out the two local businesses because that’s the whole purpose of the meeting,” Butler said.
The city held the meeting Tuesday morning virtually because Redi Systems Inc. is working on audio and visual upgrades in the city commission meeting room.
City commissioners meet again Jan. 5.