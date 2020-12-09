A joint maintenance facility project is taking a step forward as Manhattan city commissioners signaled the go-ahead Tuesday.
The estimated project cost is $14.6 million. McCownGordon and BBN Architects are the companies working on the project with the city. This facility will consolidate operations from city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater facilities. It will be built on farmland next to the wastewater treatment plant at 1201 Levee Drive.
Rob Ott, director of public works, estimates construction beginning in April 2021.
The city will pay for this project with a 20-year general obligation bond with annual payments from wastewater, water and stormwater fees. The final set cost will determine the exact payment and payment schedule.
The commission didn’t vote on anything during the work session, but they reached consensus on moving forward with the project.
On Tuesday, employees from street and maintenance departments spoke to the commission, detailing how facilities for public works are crowded. There is not enough room for growing operations, employees said.
“We’re really running out of space,” said Jeff Davis, street and fleet superintendent. “Things are crowded. At times, we store some of our equipment out at the airport because we just don’t have space down here to do it.”
Employees like Davis described the buildings as insufficient and too small. Crews are unable to fit equipment and vehicles in some of the bays at the facilities.
Davis, who has worked for the city since 1986 at the 620 S. Juliette building, said the employee size has doubled and equipment size has more than doubled since he started working.
This new facility will hold about 100 full-time employees and up to 40 seasonal employees, Ott said. Fire chief Scott French said the facilities are “absolutely inadequate” to work on fire trucks.
“Obviously from my standpoint, fire truck maintenance is a critical function that these guys do for us,” French said.
Commissioners also signaled approval for selling two properties: one, at 620 S. Juliette Ave., is appraised at $585,000, and the second, at 621 S. Juliette Ave., at $350,000. Those house the street and fleet maintenance departments. The city also looked at selling a former fire station now used for a water/wastewater facility at 3131 Anderson Ave. That building is believed to be worth $665,000.
The sale of these buildings could potentially generate $1.6 million, officials said. This money would be used for debt payments on the new facility.
The city looks to retain the park maintenance facility, at 1417 El Paso Lane, to store equipment.
In addition, the city is moving forward with hiring Planning NEXT, of Columbus, Ohio, to create a strategic plan for the city government to lay out goals and community priorities for Manhattan. The cost estimate for this plan will not exceed $125,000.
Commissioners looks to finalize the agreement with Planning NEXT at the Jan. 5 meeting.