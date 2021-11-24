City administrators want the Manhattan City Commission to consider establishing a single trash service provider for Aggieville in an effort to clean up how the district handles its garbage and grease.
MSW Consultants, based in Orlando, presented commissioners on Tuesday with two options to address trash in Aggieville. It was a work session, so no decisions were reached, and it was not immediately clear which direction the commission prefers.
One would continue to allow multiple trash service providers in the district, but the city government would improve policies and regulations. The other option would establish an exclusive trash service for all businesses in the district; the city would ask for bids from private trash haulers and award the job on some as-yet undetermined basis.
City administrators want to handle the issue of trash in Aggieville as the district gets improved in other areas. In the city's agenda information for the commisison meeting, administrators cited previous discussions about cleaning alleyways and trash when considering the future of Aggieville.
With the non-exclusive option, examples of possible code changes include container location and type, container pad and enclosures, lids and upkeep, exterior sanitation, spillage, and litter remediation.
The exclusive option would eliminate all trash companies except for one. The one trash company would be responsible for all trash services. Currently, businesses contract with their own private trash hauler.
Larger containers would be placed throughout Aggieville for businesses to use and reduce the number of overall containers. This option includes more government involvement. The city government or the Aggieville Business Association would serve as the contract administrator and be involved with billing.
For city commissioner Usha Reddi, leaving it as is not an option for her. “I am looking more towards the city's role in it," she said.
Commissioner Linda Morse talked about her desire to clean up the alleyways and the back of businesses. She spoke about how businesses take care of their front doors, meaning the cosmetics.
“That still leaves the back door dirty, trashy, leaking grease, overflowing dumpsters," she said. "So if we’re going to (clean) up the back door, it’s also going to take the city, I think pushing because I don’t think we can count on the businesses to do that.”
Mayor Wynn Butler said he does not want to get into the trash business and said when the government gets involved and tries to regulate businesses, it ends in disaster. He wants to make the necessary improvements that the city can do.
“I do think we can hit some of those regulations, and I do think we should force trash haulers to ... provide a decent container,” said Butler. “We don’t need a leaky container, so a lot of things can be addressed by simply, you know, changing the Manhattan developmental code.”
Butler also would like better-lit alleyways to improve safety.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl generally agreed with Butler's approach.
The main concern heard from businesses is the safety of their employees if the city implements the exclusive option.
Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said businesses recognize the need for more cleanliness, but he said people he spoke to would rather keep their own providers.
"The exclusive concept is a hard concept for us to get a handle on, and everybody was leaning towards non-exclusive," he said.
Nicolette Unruh, owner of Nico’s Little Italy, said she does not want to consolidate trash or send an employee far away to dump the trash.
“I really don’t feel safe sending some of my staff members even out to my trash can that is in my back parking lot," she said.
“How are we going to keep our staff members safe?" Unruh continued. "Is there going to be enforcement in the sense of cameras? I mean, how am I going to send a 100-pound girl out with a trash bag more than just out of my back parking lot to a trash container that’s going to be two blocks further down from my current trash area?"
With the exclusive option, Charles Zentz, general manager and minority owner of Tanner's Bar and Grill, said he does not want to send staff away to take out the trash during busy times like gamedays and graduation weekends.
“On those days we are slammed from the moment we open practically to the moment we close," he said. "Logistically I don’t have the staff. I don’t have the time to try to run trash.”
Kristen Dolf, management assistant for the city government, said administrators would continue to discuss the issue with district officials.
"I think there was consensus (from the commission) to do something in the district and now we just need to work to figure exactly what that is," she said.
The commission took no action Tuesday, and it didn't set a timeline for when it would discuss the topic again.