The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will talk about debt management and revenues and expenditures.
The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city’s financial advisor will talk with commissioners about debt management strategies.
In 2021, Moody’s, the city’s bond rating agency, downgraded the city government’s long-term general obligation bonds from Aa2 rating to Aa3 rating — meaning a higher interest rate — because of the increase in the city’s debt burden, failure to structurally balance the debt service fund, reduction in operating reserves, and the contraction of the local economy and tax base. For the city to upgrade its bond rating, officials said it will have “significantly reduce” the debt burden and increase revenues.
Since 2016, the city has operated a deficit in the bond and interest fund, meaning expenditures were greater than revenues.
In the 2021 year-to-date report, the city has $149.69 million in temporary note debt up from $76.8 million in 2020, $63.4 million in general obligation debt down from $65 million in 2020, and $45.7 million in special assessment debt down from $50.1 million in 2020. Fehr said the significant increase in temporary notes is because of construction projects like the north campus corridor, Kimball Avenue road work, and levee projects.
In addition to debt, the commission will examine various revenues.
The city government generated $1.3 million more in sales tax revenue compared to what it budgeted for 2021 and collected 98% of budgeted property tax. The excess sales are a part of the general fund.
The commission also will discuss the city government’s plans for $6.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. The city intends to use those funds to replace lost public sector revenue because of the pandemic, respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.