The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss on how to help the animal shelter overcome its challenges and operations.
The city commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting is a work session meeting, meaning commissioners will not take action.
The city government owns and operates the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. The facility provides shelter and animal control services, and the city also contracts with several surrounding communities to provide certain shelter services.
According to meeting documents, the shelter has experienced challenges that have affected staff’s ability to effectively fulfill the mission. Some of the challenges include animal intake, staffing, sale and management of pet licenses and service agreements with surrounding communities. Officials said the commission should review and potentially update policies, procedures, fees and ordinances.
City administrators are asking the commission to consider whether the city should dedicate additional resources or find alternative methods to provide services. The animal shelter receives $300,000 to $400,000 annually from the city’s general fund.
In other business, the commission will discuss how to approach adjusting city fees.
Fees are established through various ordinances and resolutions. City administrators said commissioners will review them because some of them haven’t been updated or reviewed in several decades.
Meeting documents say the city is proposing a comprehensive approach by creating consolidated fees. Officials said all fees wouldn’t be consolidated, but many can be through updating ordinances and adopting resolutions. Administrators will ask departments to determine the reasonable costs to the city, which may result in recommended increases, decreases or no change at all.
Most of the updated new fees wouldn’t be implemented until January 2024. City administrators have developed a proposed timeline of when various fees will be brought to the commission:
March 7: Customer service/municipal court/city clerk
April 4: Manhattan Fire Department/risk reduction/community development
May 16: Public works/airport
June 6: Parks and Recreation (excluding recreation program fees)
Riley County Police Director Brian Peete also will give an update during the meeting.