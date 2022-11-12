The Manhattan City Commission will consider final development plans for a $40 million commercial and residential Aggieville project.
The city commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday. The meeting is a legislative meeting, meaning the commission will take action.
Back 9 Development is behind the project — formerly called “Fuze,” now called “Midtown Development.”
The concept consists of a proposed $40 million, five-story commercial and residential building to replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. In addition to the development agreement, the commission also will consider transferring the city-owned parking lot to Back 9 for the project.
According to city documents, the developers have to come to the city government with the final design and public improvements along with an estimate certified by an architect to a minimum of $40 million. The agreement says that the developer will build something equal to a $40 million investment and provide a progress schedule.
If the project is not complete, the developer owes the city $2.3 million for the value of the land. Back 9 also would owe that amount if it builds a project that is less than $40 million.
Officials expect the “Midtown” project to generate $1 million in annual revenue for Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district once it is complete.
According to city documents, an estimated $15 million is anticipated in TIF revenue that can be used from public infrastructure in Aggieville.
In addition, the city commission will consider a predevelopment agreement with Manhattan Housing Authority (MHA) to transfer half of a parking lot at 5th and Pierre streets.
MHA is looking to develop half of the lot into low-income senior housing to replace the Garden Grove apartments currently ran by the National Church Residences and to retain 62 project-based housing vouchers in Manhattan.
Meeting documents say the housing authority must have “site control” of the project’s location to apply for federal and state low-income housing tax credits in 2023.
Before reaching a final agreement, the city said the housing authority must have:
- A notice of an award of project funding received on or before October 2023.
- A preliminary itemization of all costs necessary to complete the project with funding sources on or before April 2024.
- A preliminary design of the project with site plans, drawings and renderings to accommodate no more than 62 living units and necessary support facilities with 20 parking stalls on half the current lot.
- A preliminary project schedule for construction and completion of the project.
If the project reaches a final development agreement, the city government would transfer up to half the parking lot at no cost to MHA.
The commission also will consider a resolution for Aggieville parking garage fees, which are expected to start in January.
The commission has two options to choose from:
- One hour free in the garage with two hours free on-street parking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Two hours free in the garage with two hours free on-street parking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commissioners also will review the 2021 city audit by BT&Co. of Topeka.
Meeting documents say the city received an unmodified opinion, which is the highest audit opinion. The city also had no internal control deficiencies.