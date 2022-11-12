Midtown Development rendering
A rendering of “Midtown Development,” a five-story commercial and residential building that would replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie streets.

 Courtesy photo

The Manhattan City Commission will consider final development plans for a $40 million commercial and residential Aggieville project.

The city commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday. The meeting is a legislative meeting, meaning the commission will take action.