Manhattan city officials reviewed the local government’s strategic plan at the commission retreat Friday and discussed goals for 2022.
Manhattan city commissioners and city officials met at Sunset Zoo for their annual retreat. City officials got a tour of the new Expedition Asia exhibit at the zoo, which is under construction and set to open in April.
The exhibit is to include new, state-of-the-art habitats for animals including Amur leopards, sloth bears, and Malayan tigers.
City manager Ron Fehr went through the strategic plan, and officials discussed a proposed indoor aquatic center, the parking garage in Aggieville, an upcoming housing market analysis and more.
On the aquatic center, commissioner Wynn Butler spoke about the funding and resources required to run such a facility.
“I can’t see it right now,” he said.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl commented that K-State spent $120 million on building several other new buildings but couldn’t raise money for the natatorium.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the partnership the city needs is with the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
“Most 6A and larger community schools in this state have that relationship,” he said. Hilgers said the big question is when USD 383 is trying to get through its bond projects. “We’re scratching the surface,” he said.
Fehr also talked about the parks and recreation department and its desire to have its own master plan to look at the services it provides, as well as programs and fees. Fehr said the city will also look at re-doing some sports fields and tennis courts at CiCo Park. Designing for those fields and courts are anticipated to start in the last quarter of the year.
Commissioners discussed charging options for the new parking garage under construction in Aggieville and the space use in the structure. The city is still trying to decide on a fee system for the garage.
Mayor Linda Morse said her vote to support the parking garage was that it would be self-sufficient and with rent and parking fees.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said if people can park there, they will spend money, and the city will get more tax receipts.
Fehr addressed the housing market analysis for the city. The study will take place throughout 2022. The city will have a survey for residents to fill out in February to help determine what housing is like and identify issues with housing in Manhattan.