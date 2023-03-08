Manhattan city officials said they will spend the next few weeks working out a system for completing the funding for a new facility at Manhattan Area Technical College.

During the city commission meeting Tuesday, city manager Ron Fehr said he will work with his staff to create a method and process for filling a $1.4 million funding gap for the proposed Advanced Technology Center at MATC. He said part of that work will involve determining how much of that $1.4 million the city will put toward the project, and how that money will be dispersed.