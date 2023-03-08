This artist’s rendering shows the potential exterior design of the proposed Advanced Technology Center at Manhattan Area Technical College. MATC president Jim Genandt is seeking help with a $1.4 million funding gap affecting the viability of the project.
This artist’s rendering shows the potential interior lobby design of the proposed Advanced Technology Center at Manhattan Area Technical College. MATC president Jim Genandt is seeking help with a $1.4 million funding gap to complete the project, and expand MATC course offerings.
Courtesy image
Manhattan city officials said they will spend the next few weeks working out a system for completing the funding for a new facility at Manhattan Area Technical College.
During the city commission meeting Tuesday, city manager Ron Fehr said he will work with his staff to create a method and process for filling a $1.4 million funding gap for the proposed Advanced Technology Center at MATC. He said part of that work will involve determining how much of that $1.4 million the city will put toward the project, and how that money will be dispersed.
“We’ll work in the next few weeks to try and get that done,” Fehr said.
City commissioners agreed to pursue some level of funding for the project, but not the full $1.4 million. Commissioners agreed that they wanted Riley County and other local taxing entities to contribute to the project. MATC president Jim Genandt said he’ll be visiting with the Riley County Commission about the matter soon.
Genandt told city commissioners that he wants to complete construction of the Advanced Technology Center by next March, so the tech college can begin preparing courses in the building next summer. The technology center is the first phase of the tech college’s expansion plans, which include adding programs such as plumbing, diesel mechanics, childcare education, critical environment technology, and warehouse logistics. Those new programs will be housed in the ATC building on the west side of campus.
Phases two, three and four of the MATC expansion plan include constructing a three-story building on the east side of campus to house biosciences, fire safety and healthcare courses; renovating the central MATC building; and adding a facility on the northwest side of campus to contain an early childhood development program and a regional testing center.
Phase one will cost a total of $16.3 million, Genandt said, with much of that being paid for through federal and state grants, in addition to private donations. Genandt said he’s also securing financing from Kansas Bank and Landmark Bank for up to 70% of project costs.
“Tech colleges don’t have local taxing authority, and I don’t want it,” Genandt said, “but I do need some help.”
Genandt said he needs the $1.4 million in somewhat short order, as he is trying to prepare the Advanced Technology Center in time for Scorpion Biological Services to break ground on its $650 million biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Pottawatomie County. He said he wants MATC to be ready to provide training in critical environment technology, or the operation and maintenance of environmental controls in biotechnical facilities, for future employees of the Scorpion plant.
“The timing is more critical for (the $1.4 million),” Genandt said, adding that he’s aware of the vague nature of the timeline for the Scorpion project.
The Mercury reported in December that state officials were several months behind on reviewing incentive details for the Scorpion deal. Fehr said Tuesday that Scorpion officials have not provided a specific date for a groundbreaking on the plant.
The San Antonio-based biotech company will build a 500,000 square-foot facility at the northeast corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan.
A Kansas Department of Commerce official told The Mercury in December that he did not know when state officials would be able to release details of the incentives. Any incentive package information is uploaded to the state’s transparency database, kansascommerce.gov/programs-services/transparency-database. As of Wednesday, no information about the Scorpion deal existed on the transparency website.
Genandt said the Advanced Technology Center will set the stage “for a whole new history of Manhattan Tech.”
“We see this is going to add at least 300 students by 2026 and 2027,” Genandt said. “We’ll add at least seven more faculty and staff members.”
With the addition of the ATC facility, the tech college’s campus will expand from about 86,000 square feet to more than 230,000. The Advanced Technology Center itself will be a 47,000-square-foot, prefabricated steel building, and Genandt said it will allow existing programs to take in more students.
MATC currently has 1,100 students enrolled. Genandt told city commissioners that 86% of the approximately 400 graduates per year stay in the Riley/Geary/Pottawatomie County region.