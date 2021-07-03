The Mayor’s Holiday Tree in Triangle Park is dying because it did not successfully acclimate following the tree’s transfer to Manhattan.
Parks and recreation officials will remove the tree in the next few weeks “to preserve its dignity,” officials said Friday. The city is discussing next steps to provide a holiday tree in the park.
Crews planted the 18-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree in 2019. It replaced the almost 20-year-old blue spruce knocked down by high winds. Officials said the tree did not have any disease.
“Moving large, mature trees is always risky,” said forestry supervisor J. David Mattox. “We took great care to try and help the tree get established — set up special irrigation and watered it through the winter — but we couldn’t overcome the transplant shock.”