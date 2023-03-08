Manhattan city officials are likely to announce their choice for the next city Parks and Recreation director by the end of this week.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Karla Hagemeister said the board held a meet-and-greet Monday for the four director candidates, who also participated in final interviews and a community tour the same day.
“I feel like they’re good candidates,” Hagemeister said. “I feel each of them brings their own perspective and skill base to the job. I think they’d all be good candidates for Manhattan.”
Monday’s meet-and-greet followed the Parks and Rec Advisory Board meeting. The four candidates for director are Raymond Dunham, Matthew Enoch, Jeremy Rogers and Aaron Stewart.
Dunham is currently the deputy director for Greenville County Parks, Recreation and Tourism in Greenville, S.C. He’s had that job since 2003, and has more than 30 years of experience. Dunham is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) and has a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla. His prior experience includes four years as an adjunct professor at Clemson University in its Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management program, more than two years with the City of Ames, Iowa, Parks and Recreation department, and more than three years with the City of Johnson City, Tennessee as programs manager.
Enoch is currently the Community Recreation Chief for Fort Riley. He has more than 25 years of parks and rec experience, primarily in a military setting. Enoch’s prior experience includes five years as Branch Chief of the Community Recreation Division at Fort Riley, three years at Fort Knox, Kentucky as Branch Chief of its Community Recreation Division, and almost two years as Supervisory Recreation Specialist with U.S. Army Garrisons in Hawaii. Enoch is a Certified Park and Recreation Executive, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in park resource management from Kansas State University as well as a master’s degree in public administration from K-State.
Rogers serves as the community services director for the city of Pinole, Calif. Prior to that, he served as Community Services Director for the City of Visalia, Calif. Rogers previously served as Parks and Recreation Director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., from 2014 to 2020. Rogers is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education from Sterling College as well as a master’s degree in sports administration from Wichita State University.
Stewart is currently the parks and recreation director for the city of Garden City, Kan. His prior experience includes four years as superintendent for the Garden City Recreation Commission, two years as sports coordinator for the Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District in Colorado, and a total of six years with the City and County of Broomfield, CO. Stewart is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation administration.
Hagemeister, who is also the USD 383 board president, said city officials are hoping to make final decisions on their candidate of choice by the end of this week. She said the new Parks and Rec director is expected to start next month.
Assistant Parks and Rec director Wyatt Thompson has been filling the position on an interim basis since former director Eddie Eastes retired last May. City officials partnered with Strategic Government Resources, a recruitment firm for municipal jobs, to conduct a national search for the next Parks and Rec director. The search netted 43 candidates from 16 states; the advisory board whittled that pool down to four.