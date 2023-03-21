Midtown Shutdown
The future site of Midtown Aggieville, a $53.9 million, five-story commercial building, has no activity Monday after Back 9 Development announced Friday that a portion of the funding has fallen through. City officials said Monday that they remain confident that the company's project will come to fruition on the former parking lot that the city government sold to Back 9 for $1.

 Staff photo by Bryan Richardson

Manhattan city officials say they are confident a local developer will secure more benefactors for a multimillion-dollar Aggieville project after the main investor pulled out.

Back 9 Development founder TJ Vilkanskas told The Mercury Friday that about half of the capital raised for the Midtown Aggieville project — which consists of a $53.9 million, five-story commercial building at 12th and Laramie streets — fell through. He said the investor, whom Vilkanskas declined to name, cited the announcement of the construction of a new K-State Foundation office building, as well as “macro-economic factors,” as their main concerns.