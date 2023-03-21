The future site of Midtown Aggieville, a $53.9 million, five-story commercial building, has no activity Monday after Back 9 Development announced Friday that a portion of the funding has fallen through. City officials said Monday that they remain confident that the company's project will come to fruition on the former parking lot that the city government sold to Back 9 for $1.
Manhattan city officials say they are confident a local developer will secure more benefactors for a multimillion-dollar Aggieville project after the main investor pulled out.
Back 9 Development founder TJ Vilkanskas told The Mercury Friday that about half of the capital raised for the Midtown Aggieville project — which consists of a $53.9 million, five-story commercial building at 12th and Laramie streets — fell through. He said the investor, whom Vilkanskas declined to name, cited the announcement of the construction of a new K-State Foundation office building, as well as “macro-economic factors,” as their main concerns.
Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr told The Mercury in a phone interview Monday that he’s “not worried” about Back 9 Development moving forward with the Midtown project, as significant investments have already been made by Vilkanskas to see the project to fruition.
“Hopefully it’s a short delay,” Fehr said.
Vilkanskas said he temporarily paused the project while “we look at all aspects of the building including raising additional capital to replace what was lost.”
“We will continue to work with BHS, Anderson Knight Architects and other project team members to get Midtown Aggieville moving forward again in a timely manner,” Vilkanskas said.
The project was made possible by the Manhattan city government selling a parking lot — valued at $1.46 million in 2021 — to Back 9 for $1 in November.
When approving the sale and development plan, city commissioners touted an expected $1 million in annual tax revenue when completed.
The paused project means some portions of Manhattan can resume as normal. As of Monday, city crews reopened 12th and Laramie streets to regular traffic. Fehr said other roadworks will continue, such as the North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street intersections.
Crews also will work on alleyways between Laramie and Moro streets, as well as alleys between 12th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Fehr said those projects are not directly associated with the Midtown Aggieville development and will continue while the Midtown project is paused.
Fehr said an investor withdrawing from a large project is “certainly not something that comes up very often.”
“I think it’s one of those things where, generally most of the financial aspects are in place,” Fehr said. “We’ve had hiccups with projects before, but it’s not common though for something of this nature.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she views the pause in the Midtown Aggieville development as “temporary.”
“The majority of the city commission approved the sale of the city parking lot last year, so there is no going back,” said Morse, who was the lone vote against selling the lot to Back 9 for $1. “I think (Vilkanskas) will find a solution.”
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said he spoke with Vilkanskas on Friday.
“I told him that I have complete confidence that he’ll figure this thing out,” Hatesohl said. “That’s been one of his strengths over the years.”
On Friday, Vilkanskas said he moved forward on the Midtown project with the backing of an “institutional investor” even though that investor had not deposited any monies for the project. He said he and the investor had a “verbal agreement” worked out that allowed the project to be put into motion.
Hatesohl said spoken agreements between developers and investors is not common practice, but Vilkanskas and the investor must’ve had a “pretty good verbal handshake” to move forward with the project.
“I suspect (Vilkanskas) will be able to come up with another plan,” Hatesohl said.
Vilkanskas did not have a timeline for when the Midtown project might resume. Prior to the pause, Back 9 advertised the project’s completion for late 2024.