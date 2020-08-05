The end of the 2021 budget planning process is near as the Manhattan City Commission signaled approval Tuesday for a flat property tax rate of 49.7 mills.
“Of course, I’m pretty happy with the flat mill levy,” said commissioner Wynn Butler. “Actually I think it’s 0.001 reduction, if you really get into it.”
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
A property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $577.26 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The commission unanimously approved the first reading of the 2021 budget Tuesday. The city will have a second reading on the budget Aug. 18.
The city budget is now set at $166.64 million. At this point in the process, the city can reduce the budget further, but it cannot go up, officials said.
“But at this point in time, we almost basically duplicated or replicated the 2020 budget,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager. “We’ll watch revenues; we’ll adjust. We’ll make the changes that we need to accordingly.”
The city held a public hearing on the topic Tuesday, but no one spoke.
The Manhattan city government is facing revenue declines because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials estimate the city will have to make $2.7 million in reductions in 2021.
Specific cuts, if ultimately necessary, have not been identified at this point, and city administrators will continue to receive feedback from the commission on what they want to cut in the coming months. City administrators previously presented 5% and 10% across-the-board cuts to the commission.
“As we get into at the end of the year, we’ll have a good feel for where we stand,” said Ron Fehr, city manager.
The commission also amended an ordinance for the 2020 budget for the special street and highway fund.
The commission on Tuesday met for the first time in-person since March, when the city moved to digital meetings held via Zoom at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners and city staff members wore masks.
Emergency
resolution
Manhattan city commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt an emergency resolution that temporarily streamlines city operations during the coronavirus outbreak until Dec. 31. The resolution went into effect immediately Tuesday night.
“Please bear in mind, this can be repealed, amended or extended any time by the commission by majority action,” said Katie Jackson, city attorney.
The city enacted a similar resolution earlier this year. The only change in this resolution is that a city commissioner can ask for two readings, or votes, for ordinances. Prior to this, one reading was permitted for ordinances. A commissioner must ask for two readings at least two business days prior to the first reading, officials said.
Hatesohl was the sole commissioner who voted against the measure, stating he did not want to continue to grant the city manager the ability to make purchases up to $75,000 without commission approval.
“I hate to come off as a penny little snot, but I’m going to vote against it simply because that’s ... my only chance to express my disappointment in this spending increase and how it might be used here coming forward,” Hatesohl said. “So I support the changes they’ve made, but I’m going to vote against the whole thing.”