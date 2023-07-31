City of Manhattan, Riley County announces cooling stations and helpful advice amid heat warnings Staff reports Jul 31, 2023 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With more high temperatures in the forecast, city and county officials have shared tips for staying cool as well as some locations people can go to beat the heat.Hot weather tipsNever leave children and pets alone in hot vehicles. Heat rises quickly in cars — as much as 20 degrees in up to 10 minutes.Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older.Wear light, loose-fitting clothes, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.Research and know heat-related sickness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.Avoid high-energy activities.Try to stay indoors in an air-conditioned area.Check on pets, bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water.Cooling locations open to the publicAnthony Recreation Center at 2415 Browning Ave.785-340-33478 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday9 a.m.-4 p.m. SaturdayNoon-4 p.m. SundayBe Able Community Center at 431 S. Fifth St.785-775-12058 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday – Friday10 a.m.-1 p.m. SaturdayClosed SundayDouglass Activity Center at 925 Yuma St.785-587-27738 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday9 a.m.-4 p.m. SaturdayNoon-4 p.m. SundayEisenhower Recreation Center at 2850 Kirkwood Drive.785-340-33498 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday9 a.m.-4 p.m. SaturdayNoon-4 p.m. SundayFlint Hills Discovery Center at 315 S. Third St.(785) 587-272610 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday – SaturdayNoon-5 p.m. SundayClosed MondayManhattan City Hall Lobby at 1101 Poyntz Ave.785-587-24808 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday – FridayClosed Saturday and SundayManhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Ave.785-776-47419 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday – Thursday9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday1 p.m.-6 p.m. SundayManhattan Senior Center at 301 N. 4th St.785-537-40408 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday – FridayClosed Saturday and SundayManhattan Town Center at 100 Manhattan Town Center785-539-350010 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – SaturdayNoon-6 p.m. SundayRiley County Historical Museum at 2309 Claflin Road785-565-64908:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday – SundayClosed MondayThe Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 416 S. Fourth St.785-537-3113The shelter is open 24 hours and is the only organization that provides overnight shelter.However, capacity limits and eligibility requirements apply to guests. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section New Clues to Treating a Disease That Prevents Children From Swallowing, Eating Roman Shipwreck Discovered with Cargo Mostly Intact! Japan: Severe Thunderstorms With Hundreds Of Lightning Strikes And Hail Hit Greater Tokyo Area 10 Latest News BUCK WILD | Rodeo clown says crowd is vital to good show Riley County commissioners discuss EMS headquarters construction contracts City of Manhattan, Riley County announces cooling stations and helpful advice amid heat warnings Manhattan man arrested for rape near his home The first US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia Myanmar's military-led government extends state of emergency, forcing delay in promised election Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies MHS fall sports practice to begin Aug. 14 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDusty Bookshelf facing closure, seeks acquisitionManhattan man arrested for rape near his home18-year-old Manhattan man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minorJerome Tang talks his faith, his past and a bright future for K-State basketball on The 700 ClubSources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12K-State women's basketball freshmen vying for playing timeOUR NEIGHBORS | Button Renz continues spreading community value after 45 years of servicePolice respond to two motorcycle crashes in 48-hour timelineWHAT TO DO? | Riley County Fair offers options for allJudging a fun — but nerve-wracking — part of competition for some 4-Hers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Jul 28, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.