As Kansans experience consecutive days above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, city and county officials have once again announced cooling locations for residents. According to the Kansas Mesonet, Aug. 19 conditions in Manhattan were the hottest in the United States.
The excessive heat is warning continued through Friday evening.
The county offered these tips:
Never leave children and pets alone in hot vehicles. Heat rises quickly in cars — as much as 20 degrees in up to 10 minutes.
Check on family members and neighbors, especially elders.
Wear light, loose-fitting clothes, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.
Research and know heat-related sickness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Avoid high-energy activities.
Try to stay indoors in an air-conditioned area.
Check on pets. Bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water.
Cooling locations
Anthony Recreation Center at 2415 Browning Ave.
785-340-3347
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday
Be Able Community Center at 431 S. Fifth St.
785-775-1205
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Closed Sunday
Douglass Activity Center at 925 Yuma St.
785-587-2773
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday
Eisenhower Recreation Center at 2850 Kirkwood Drive.
785-340-3349
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday
Flint Hills Discovery Center at 315 S. Third St.
(785) 587-2726
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday-Saturday
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Closed Monday
Manhattan City Hall Lobby at 1101 Poyntz Ave.
785-587-2480
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday-Friday
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Ave.
785-776-4741
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday
1-6 p.m. Sunday
Manhattan Senior Center at 301 N. 4th St.
785-537-4040
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Manhattan Town Center at 100 Manhattan Town Center
785-539-3500
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday – Saturday
Noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Riley County Historical Museum at 2309 Claflin Road
785-565-6490
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday – Friday
2-5 p.m. Saturday – Sunday
Closed Monday
The Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 416 S. Fourth St.