The Manhattan city government has hired a new Parks and Recreation director.
City manager Ron Fehr announced Friday that Aaron Stewart was hired to serve as the city’s next director of the Parks and Recreation department. Stewart will start in Manhattan on April 17.
“I am truly honored to be selected as the director of parks and recreation for the City of Manhattan,” Stewart said in a statement Friday. “I knew from an early age that there is something special about Manhattan, and to be given the opportunity to come back to the community to raise my family and be a part of the Parks and Recreation Department is a dream come true.”
Stewart replaces former parks and rec director Eddie Eastes, who retired last May. Assistant director Wyatt Thompson has filled the position on an interim basis since Eastes’ retirement.
Stewart will oversee the city’s Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD), which provides numerous recreation opportunities for the Manhattan community, including park facilities, recreation centers, pools, an ice rink, an animal shelter, Sunset Zoo and the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Stewart is a Kansas native with more than 25 years of parks and recreation experience in a municipal setting. He currently serves as parks and recreation director for Garden City.
His prior experience includes four years as superintendent for the Garden City Recreation Commission, two years as sports coordinator for the Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District in Colorado, and a total of six years with the City and County of Broomfield, Colorado. Stewart is a certified park and recreation professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation administration.
Stewart is married with two sons, 11-year-old Acie and 6-year-old Gunner. His wife, Jamie, currently serves as communications director for the City of Garden City.
City officials partnered with Strategic Government Resources, a recruitment firm for municipal jobs, to conduct a national search for the next Parks and Rec director. The search netted 43 candidates from 16 states; Stewart was selected from a pool of four candidates.