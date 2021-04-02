T-Mobile shot video for a commercial this week at Manhattan Town Center, but details are scarce.
Mayor Wynn Butler and mall marketing manager Jeff Sutton confirmed to The Mercury the company was creating a commercial in town.
T-Mobile declined to comment when The Mercury visited the site at 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue on Thursday morning.
CrossroadsMHK
finishes first round
of public meetings
CrossroadsMHK finished its first round of public input meetings last week as the city government shapes its new strategic plan.
Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government.
In January, Manhattan city commissioners approved an agreement capped at $125,000 for the plan.
About 35 people participated in one of the public meetings last Wednesday night. Sarah Bongiorno, senior project manager, reviewed the plan with the group. Bongiorno asked members how they wanted to see Manhattan in the next five years.
Participant Colene Lind said housing affordability, quantity and quality
“I think we have issues with all of those,” Lind said.
Lind also wants improvement on equity and inclusion in the next five years.
Another participant, Vickie James, said she wanted the city to be better equipped for crises.
“I’d like to see us more prepared for emergencies, so that we don’t have some of the challenges that we have with food insecurity during things like pandemics,” James said.
The next round of public meetings begins in May, Bongiorno said.
Rep. Mann opens
office in Manhattan
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Salina, has opened a district office in Manhattan.
On Friday, Mann opened the office at 121 S. Fourth Street. He was sworn into Congress on Jan. 3.
Mann represents Manhattan in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican who previously represented Manhattan in the House, doesn’t have an office in Manhattan. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, has an office at 1880 Kimball Avenue.