Sunset Zoo is offering a way for people to celebrate birthdays by meeting some of their animals at the zoo via Zoom.
Officials said the virtual birthday party can feature three of these animals: Virginia Opossum, Indian Star Tortoise, Ball Python, Puerto Rican Crested Toad, Silver Fox Rabbit, Sulcata Tortoise, Crested Gecko, Poison Dart Frog, Ornate Box Turtle, Bearded Dragon, Ancona Duck, Madagascar Hissing Cockroach.
Zoo employees will take the birthday guest behind the scenes via Zoom to learn about the animals for 30 minutes.
Three friends can join the Zoom party. The cost is $40 and must be paid in advance to reserve a date.
Virtual birthday parties must be booked at least a week in advance.
April sales tax
revenue up 7.37%
Manhattan’s sales tax revenue in April increased 7.37% when compared to April 2019 as officials brace for a pandemic-related decline.
The city collected $58,193 more in sales tax revenue in April compared to the same time last year, bringing in a total of $847,223. This reflects revenue distributed from February sales. Last April, the city collected $789,030.
Through April 2020, the city generated approximately $3.718 million in sales tax, an increase of $57,307 from the $3.661 million generated during the same time period last year. That is an increase of approximately 1.56%.
However, officials said the city government may face a shortfall in sales tax revenue of $3 million to $8 million this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.