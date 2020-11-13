The local Salvation Army is adding another way people can donate to its annual Red Kettle campaign this holiday season.
This year, people can choose to donate through “Kettle Pay,” allowing people to pay on their phones through Apple Pay or Google Pay with a QR code.
The Salvation Army will place the red kettles throughout Manhattan.
“One of the best features of Kettle Pay is that you can donate quickly while keeping a safe social distance from the bell ringer,” said Chase Stephens, county coordinator of the Manhattan Salvation Army.
The campaign kicks off Monday. The Salvation Army also will host an event Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Westloop Shopping Center. The Flint Hills Children’s Choir will perform at the event. In addition, the Salvation Army will recognize Ed Klimek with his emeritus status. Klimek will “hit the switch” and light the Kettle display there.
The Red Kettle campaign aims to collect money to help the homeless and other vulnerable populations as well as bring Christmas toys to children.
In 2018, the local Salvation Army raised $41,575. The chapter raised $26,121 in 2019.
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest event
People can pick up their own Christmas tree for free at the fifth annual Red Cedar Holiday Harvest planned for Dec. 5 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
People can pick out their own tree at Roger Schultz Community Park, 810 Loma Ridge Drive. People need to bring handsaws to cut down the tree. No chainsaws are allowed at the event. Parks and recreation staff, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department employees will help if needed.
The entire event is free. There will be hayrack rides with Britt’s Farm, hot chocolate and coffee from Bluestem Bistro and doughnuts from Varsity Donuts.
The city uses this event to help control the growth of invasive red cedars in the park.
Hotel occupancy through August
Manhattan hotel occupancy rates dropped about 22.4 percentage points through August 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.
This drop is because of fewer people traveling and staying in hotels because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel occupancy through August was 41.6%, down from the 64% occupancy rate through August 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
August is the latest month with data available. The average daily rate through August 2020 was $87.27, $10.99 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through August 2019 was $98.26.
Revenue per room through August 2020 also was lower at $42.39, down $20.51 or a decrease of about 32%. Revenue per room through August 2019 was $62.90.
Overall revenue was down about $8.4 million through August 2020. Through August 2019, the overall revenue was $18.9 million. Through August 2020, the revenue collected was $10.4 million.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved board appointments at its Nov. 3 meeting:
- Douglas Barrett Jr., 3902 Golden Eagle Drive, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Aaron Oleen on the arts and humanities advisory board. The term starts now and ends March 31, 2022.
- Jahvelle Rhone, 2417 Walden Lane, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Sarah Hoyt on the arts and humanities advisory board. Rhone’s term begins now and ends March 31, 2022.
- Tate Fox, 2215 College Ave., was appointed to fill the one-year student term on the city/university special projects fund committee. Fox’s term starts immediately and ends June 30, 2021.
- RoShanna Robison, 825 Pottawatomie Ave., was appointed to fill a three-year geographical term on the Douglass Center advisory board. Robinson’s term starts now and expired Oct. 2, 2023.
- Rasheen Chatmon, 5201 Stone Crest Drive, was appointed to fill a three-year term on the social services advisory board. Chatmon’s term starts now and expires June 30, 2023.