The Riley County Health Department is hosting three free coronavirus testing events in Manhattan, Ogden and Leonardville next week.
Those who go will drive up, get tested and receive free food.
People do not need to make an appointment, but are asked to wear masks. People can come if they do not have coronavirus symptoms.
The first testing event is planned from 7-10 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Manhattan Town Center in the northwest parking lot.
Another testing event is planned for Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. in Leonardville at 401 W. Chase St.
The Ogden event, at 220 Willow St., is planned for Sept. 10 from 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Local organizations receive grants
Manhattan’s Sunflower CASA Project, Inc. and The Crisis Center each received grant funding from state organizations aiming to help victims of crime.
Sunflower CASA Project, Inc. will receive a total of $36,556 and The Crisis Center is getting $48,034.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced the grant awards last week.
The money is coming from a variety of state sources — the Protection from Abuse fund, the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance fund for Child Abuse and Neglect and the Children’s Advocacy Centers fund.
New exhibit coming
to Discovery Center
Animationland, an exhibit exploring the art and science of animation, is coming to the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The temporary exhibit opens Sept. 19 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021.
“I believe this fun and interactive exhibit will encourage all ages to learn more about the fun of animation and the world of storytelling,” said director Susan Adams.