Manhattan city government’s parks and recreation department has launched an initiative called Pollinator Pockets to restore and protect native habitats.
Officials want to conserve areas and maintain native landscapes around the city with this project.
The city is testing two areas at Girl Scout Park on Sunset Avenue and Pioneer Park on Claflin Road and Wharton Manor Road to see how and what native vegetation is growing. Crews have not mowed those areas this year and do not plan to until later this year or in the spring.
“We wanted to let those grow and to see what we had there, what kind of vegetation is currently there,” said Alfonso Leyva, park planner. “And so, this year gave us that opportunity.”
City officials are asking people to fill out a survey online to gauge the community’s interest about native vegetation and pollinators — bees, butterflies, wasps, etc., Leyva said.
The parks and recreation department wants the community to participate with this project. Children are able to get involved as an ambassador for Pollinator Pockets.
“We’re still kind of fleshing out what all that involves,” Leyva said.
The parks and recreation advisory board is meeting Monday to discuss this project, Leyva said.
“It should be a good conversation to see where we are moving forward,” he said.
Manhattan Conference Center reveal
Because the space had no meetings scheduled, crews finished the Manhattan Conference Center expansion project ahead of time.
Crews finished the project earlier this month.
Marcia Rozell, Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau sports and leisure sales manager, talked about the new conference center during an intergovernmental luncheon with local officials earlier this week.
“This finished conference center looks as if it’s been there since the beginning,” Rozell said.
Rozell said crews added 10,000 square feet for a total of 35,000 square feet in the conference center.
Crews added breakout rooms.
“We look forward to the day where we can have multiple meetings in this venue, as well as a large event,” Rozell said.