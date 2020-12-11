People can participate in Manhattan Parks and Recreation’s inaugural gingerbread house decorating contest this holiday season.
Entries must be edible and affixed to a base no larger than 18 inches by 18 inches or an 18-inch circle. Each entry costs $5 with online registration at bit.ly/33IndOT. They must be “tasteful”; inappropriate entries may be disqualified.
The event is virtual with entries submitted by emailing a photo to molli.maberry@cityofmhk.com. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Photos will be uploaded
First-place winner receives a $100 Hy-Vee gift card, second place gets a $75 gift card to Hy-Vee and third place receives a $50 Hy-Vee gift card. The contest is open to anyone. Officials said they mail the gift cards if winners couldn’t pick them up.
The public will vote on houses on Dec. 19 and 20. The city will announce winners Dec. 21.
Hotel occupancy through September
Manhattan hotel occupancy rates dropped 22.3 percentage points through September 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019, continuing a trend of fewer people traveling and staying in hotels because of the coronavirus pandemic
Hotel occupancy through September was 41.8%, down from the 64.1% occupancy rate through September 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
September is the latest month with data available. This average daily rate through September 2020 was $87.26, $11.38 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through September 2019 was $98.64.
Revenue per room through September 2020 also was lower at $36.48, down $26.78 or a decrease of 42.3%. Revenue per room through September 2019 was $63.26.
Overall revenue was down about $9.4 million through September 2020. Through September 2019, the overall revenue was $21.1 million. Through September 2020, the revenue collected was $11.9 million.
Crews to break ground on ‘Ville
parking garage
The Manhattan city government planned to break ground on the Aggieville parking Garage project Friday with an afternoon ceremony at the site. The parking garage will offer 450 spots. Crews expect to finish the project in late 2021.
McCownGordon is constructing the garage, which will replace the 79-stall lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue.
Last week, Manhattan city commissioners unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price of $13.8 million with McCownGordon for the new parking garage.