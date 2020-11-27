There have been almost 50,000 rides on e-scooters since rentals started in the community in August.
Many of the rides take place on the Kansas State University campus, areas surrounding campus as well as Aggieville, said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager. He reported on progress of the program during an intergovernmental luncheon earlier this week.
LINK, company offering the e-scooter ride sharing services, rents out 250-300 scooters per day. When the weather was warmer, Link deployed 400-450 scooters.
Users pay a fee for the rental, and the company shares revenue with the city government and the university in a franchise-type agreement.
The e-scooters cost customers $1 to start the rental and 15 cents per minute.
The company pays the city government or K-State 25 cents per ride depending on whether the ride starts on city or university property.
LINK extended the rental time for e-scooters to 11 p.m. because of the demand for rides, Wasinger said.
K-State is pleased with the ridership so far, said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at the university.
Gov. Kelly to speak
at local event
in December
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will speak at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power Lunch event Dec. 8. It starts at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. She will speak for about 15 minutes.
People can register to watch this virtual event online.
This is the first time the governor has spoken to the chamber, said Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very excited to have our state’s top elected official to hear first-hand about her strategies and vision for overcoming COVID-19 and bringing the state back once the pandemic subsides,” Smith said in a Wednesday email to The Mercury.
In addition, consultant Dick Carter will speak at the event, Smith said. Carter will speak about elections.