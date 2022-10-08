The Manhattan city government will honor a longtime education advocate with her own day next week.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday established Oct. 13 as Marianne Cullers Day in Manhattan.
Cullers and the late Don Slater created the Douglass Center Hand to Hand program in 1996. The program provided free help with school work and skills for children K-12 from low-income families.
The program would run from late August to the end of the school year and was made up of three parts — homework, reading and math assistance.
When the program ended in 2020 because of the pandemic, it served more than 2,000 students and provided nearly 4,000 hours of free instruction. Nearly 1,800 volunteers helped tutor for those 4,000 hours.
Cullers said Tuesday she had a lot of support from fellow teachers and dedicated parents who were willing to bring students around dinner time for help in school.
“I’m grateful for those 25 years when I could work with the most wonderful parents and kids,” Cullers said.
After 25 years, Cullers is deciding to retire from the program and is handing it off to UFM to continue.
Appointment
At their Tuesday meeting, Manhattan city commissioners approved the following appointment:
Commissioner Wynn Butler to the selection committee for the airport architectural and engineering firm. The city has sent out a request for qualification, but officials expect to select Olsson as the firm since they are working on the runway project.