The League of American Bicyclists awarded Manhattan a bronze level, recognizing the city as a “bicycle-friendly community,” for the fourth year in a row.
City officials announced the award earlier this week. There are five levels: diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze as well as an honorable mention category, according to an article on the League of American Bicyclists’ website.
Lawrence, Shawnee, Topeka and Wichita, which are all on the bronze level, join Manhattan on the list.
There are a total of 482 communities on the list for spring 2020.
The League of American Bicyclists is an organization that aims to create safer roads for bicyclists.
Construction
update
Griffith Drive will close to through traffic beginning Monday as crews work to install a pedestrian crosswalk for Northview Elementary, city officials announced Friday. This is a part of the Safe Routes to School project.
Local traffic will still be allowed, officials said.
Depending on weather, crews are slated to finish the work in one to two weeks, officials said.
Local J.C. Penney not among closing Kansas stores
Although three Kansas J.C. Penney stores are closing, the Manhattan location is not on the list of the 154 closing stores.
The J.C. Penney stores in Emporia, Liberal and Salina are closing, according to the J.C. Penney website.
The J.C. Penney in Manhattan, at Manhattan Town Center, is open with limited hours.
Stormwater survey
The city is asking residents, business owners, engineers and other stakeholders to fill out a survey by Tuesday as the city works to update the stormwater management master plan (SWMMP). The city has not updated it since 1995, officials said.