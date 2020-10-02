The Manhattan Fire Department will produce its own disinfectant during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Manhattan city government is in the process of securing the equipment to make the disinfectant with federal funding designated for coronavirus-related expenses, said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager.
“We feel it’s a good use of federal funds as they’re intended,” Marstall said. “But it will have long-term benefits long past the expiration of the federal funds. It’s an investment in the community that we can partner with the federal government with these funds.”
The disinfectant is a neutral anolyte that kills germs with hypochlorous acid; it has a shelf life of 90 days. This product can be used as a spray to clean fire trucks, park and recreation equipment and counter surfaces, such as at City Hall, Marstall said, among other uses.
“Our vision is it will be used just for government and other entities who have large quantity needs,” Marstall said.
Marstall said the Manhattan Fire Department got the idea from the Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma; the fire department there will supply the disinfectant to Manhattan until the city starts to make it on its own.
“They’re making it on their own, and they’re happy to share it with us,” Marstall said.
This disinfectant is an affordable option, Marstall said. One gallon of the disinfectant from the Tulsa Fire Department costs four to seven cents.
The start date for making the disinfectant in Manhattan is up in the air, Marstall said. The initial cost is around $50,000, but the city is looking to purchase a building to hold the disinfectant and supplies, Marstall said. The disinfect will be made at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters.
In addition, the city may enter into a contract with Riley County for use of the spray at the county level.
Marstall said the disinfectant is organic and natural.
“The fact that we found one that has more of organic compounds, that’s natural, that we can make, I think is a better product for us to use locally as we think about environmental issues and concerns and health issues,” he said.
FHDC announces 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills recipients
The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) has named Emily Connell, Annie Wilson and the Flint Hills Map & Education Program as the 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills.
Connell and Wilson helped with the creation of the Flint Hills Map & Education Program, which gives maps to school and other institutions in the region.
Connell and Wilson will be honored at an online event at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Since 2012, FHDC has given out this award to people or organizations of the Flint Hills, according to a FHDC press release. This award aims to recognize efforts of dedicated organizations or people to the Flint Hills region in Kansas and Oklahoma.
Sen. Hawk receives award for efforts to improve mental health policies
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, received the 2020 Public Official of the Year award from the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas.
Pawnee Mental Health announced the award, which recognizes legislators who advocate for improving mental health policies, this week.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” Hawk said. “The intersection of public service and mental health has had a special meaning for me in my career. This award will be a great reminder of that.”
Pawnee Mental Health Services, which serves 10 area counties, is a member of the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas.
“I could not be more pleased that Sen. Hawk has been recognized with this award,” said Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. “Tom Hawk has been a strong champion for mental health funding and policy throughout his legislative career and going back to his work at the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board and career in the Manhattan public school system.”