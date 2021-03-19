Meadowlark Hills has loosened visitor restrictions.
The retirement community, at 2121 Meadowlark Road, reopened its Kimball Avenue entrance Friday to visitors.
Meadowlark will permit visitors who don’t have symptoms of coronavirus. Visitors also can’t have a positive test or be under investigation for the virus.
People must wear masks on the campus.
Those wanting to visit assisted living facilities must schedule an appointment, officials said.
Sarah Duggan, community relations director, said Meadowlark Hills independent living residents started accepting visitors to their homes without restriction on Feb. 8.
Douglass Activity
Center grand opening
People will be able to work out, and play basketball and other sports at the new Douglass Activity Center beginning next Friday.
Officials plan to open the Douglass Activity Center, at 925 Yuma St., to the public at 8 a.m. March 26 after a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 25 at 3:30 p.m.
The new center will feature court space for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, and a three-lane elevated walking track above the courts, among other amenities.
Crews broke ground on the project March 5, 2020.
Kimball Avenue
reconstruction
Beginning Monday, crews will close the eastbound lanes of Kimball Avenue from Candlewood to K-113 or Seth Child Road.
Crews will close the entrance to CiCo Park via the Candlewood entrance during this construction period as well.
Officials consider pavement in this area in poor condition, so crews plan to install new asphalt in the area.
The two-phase project will last six to eight months.