The street division for the Manhattan city government’s public works department street division recently won the Kansas Chapter Snow Roadeo at Milford Lake State Park.
The win at Milford Lake on Sept. 8 allowed the snow plow crew of Chad Brewer, Kyle Emig, Ethan Musil, and Darren Williams to participate in the 2022 Western Snow and Ice Conference Roadeo on Sept. 28 to 30 in Loveland, Colorado.
While at the conference, the crew members participated in the National Snow Roadeo Competition. Brewer took 34th place out of 64 in the loader competition. Emig and Brewer competed as a team and placed fourth out of 52 in the single axle plow competition.
Jeff Davis, street and fleet superintendent for the city, said he was “extremely proud” of the team’s effort.
“It was an honor to know that we have the capabilities and knowledge to have guys who can challenge other competitors from many different states,” he said.
At the conference, city crew members also learned about snow and ice removal techniques to prepare for the 2022-23 winter season.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved these board appointments Tuesday:
Adrian Cruz, 1010 Yuma St., to a three-year geographic term on the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex Advisory Board. The term began immediately and will end Oct. 2, 2025.
Karl River, 2119 Prairie Field, to a three-year at-large term on the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex Advisory Board. The term began immediately and will end Oct. 2, 2025.