The street division for the Manhattan city government’s public works department street division recently won the Kansas Chapter Snow Roadeo at Milford Lake State Park.

The win at Milford Lake on Sept. 8 allowed the snow plow crew of Chad Brewer, Kyle Emig, Ethan Musil, and Darren Williams to participate in the 2022 Western Snow and Ice Conference Roadeo on Sept. 28 to 30 in Loveland, Colorado.

