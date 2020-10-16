A mural to commemorate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, will be painted by a local artist in downtown Manhattan.
The location of the mural will be released once the mural is completed. Work on the mural will begin this weekend, depending on the weather.
Local groups Incite MHK and Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice are the project’s organizers. Taylor Carr, a Kansas State University graduate and a partner at ACME Local, is the artist.
There is no funding source for this mural, so people can donate money online at rbgmural.squarespace.com/donate.
Incite MHK, which seeks to bring more public art to Manhattan, previously organized the painting of a mural on the patio wall outside AJ’s NY Pizzeria.
Brazilian muralist duo Bicicleta Sem Freio (“Bicycle Without Brake”) painted the mural — “Anotações,” in Portuguese or “Notes” in English — which depicts an image of a young girl reading and writing.
Free coronavirus
testing events
People can get a free coronavirus test Friday and Saturday in Manhattan at the City Park Pavilion.
Friday’s event is 5-7 p.m. and Saturday’s is 9-11 a.m.
People will be tested by a nasal swab.
People do not have to have symptoms of the coronavirus or a doctor’s note to get tested.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas National Guard and Riley County Health Department are organizing the event.
OctFLUberfest
People can get the flu shot Oct. 22 during the ninth annual OctFLUberfest event at the Riley County Health Department.
The health department asks people to call 785-776-4779 to schedule an appointment in order to receive the shot.
People will receive the shot via drive-through.
Spooktacular 2020 schedule
Sunset Zoo’s annual Spooktacular event is going on this year with safety guidelines in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus; people must wear masks at the event. Costumes are still encouraged.
The event, being held from Oct. 22-27, will be limited to 240 participants each night. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m. each evening. (The Oct. 22 date is reserved for at-risk populations.)
People must pre-purchase tickets ahead of time.
Tickets cost $5.50 for adults and $3.50 for kids three years and older; children who are two years of age or younger get in free. Friends of Sunset Zoo members receive $1 off on admission.
Each person will receive a bag of candy at the event.