Imperial Garden Express is one of a few restaurants are going out of business because of the financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
The restaurant, at 421 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, will close Monday.
The restaurant announced the closure earlier this week. Other Imperial Garden Express locations in Salina, Hutchinson, McPherson and Hays are still operating.
Bluestem Grill at 1880 Kimball Ave. announced on social media it had to close because of similar reasons earlier this month.
Google reports Blue Moose Bar & Grill at 100 Manhattan Town Center as “permanently closed.”
The company website also removed the Manhattan location from its list of restaurants.
Gina Scroggs, Downtown Manhattan executive director, said Blue Moose took down the signs at the restaurant.
Jeff’s Pizza Shop and Denny’s are both currently closed, and Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she could not confirm if it is a permanent closure for either restaurant.
“Our hope is that they’ll return,” she said.
Goodcents subs restaurant at 900 Hayes Drive also closed last month.
In addition to these restaurants, Little Apples Playland at Manhattan Town Center also announced its closure earlier this month.
City Hall could
reopen in June
City Hall will tentatively reopen to the public sometime in June, said city manager Ron Fehr.
“We continue to provide services with some employees working in City Hall and many others working remotely, which we will continue to encourage,” Fehr said in an email.
He also said he doesn’t expect city commission meetings to begin in-person until June “at the earliest.”